Hudson Valley Man Killed After Truck’s Tire Blows Out on I-84

A Hudson Valley man is dead after the tire on 2006 Mack truck blew out

On Wednesday around 3 p.m., New York State Police from the Middletown and Montgomery barracks responded to Interstate 84 eastbound in the town of Montgomery near exit 28, formerly exit number 5, for a single-vehicle crash.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Mack truck, operated by 72-year-old David Harp of Slate Hill experienced a tire blowout causing the vehicle to exit the roadway on the right shoulder, police say.

The truck traveled into a grassy shoulder and then went about 1,000 feet into a wooded area striking several trees before coming to rest and the truck became engulfed in flames.

Nearby fire department arrived on the scene and put out the fire, but Harp was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials say.

This is an ongoing investigation. State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident are asked to call the State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300.