Hudson Valley Man Dies After Cooking Related Fire

A Hudson Valley man lost his life after a fire started while he was cooking dinner.

On Saturday around 6:35 p.m., the Arlington Fire District was dispatched to 2740 South Road for a report of smoking coming from underneath a sink of a second-floor condo unit. A volunteer firefighter who lives in the complex exited his home and noticed a large amount of smoke in the area.

The firefighter was able to determine the fire was not coming from the original caller's home, but an adjunct nearby second-floor unit, and the person who lives in that unit was unaccounted for.

The volunteer firefighter tried to force open the door, but couldn't due to the accumulation of items inside the condo that were blocking the door, officials say.

Arriving firefighters gained entry and found the missing man unconscious, barely breathing with extensive burns, officials say. The 60-year-old man went into cardiac arrest after he was placed in an ambulance.

The unnamed 60-year-old was rushed to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital but died at 7:05 p.m., according to the Arlington Fire District.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Arlington Fire District and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The fire started in the kitchen and fire officials believe is related to cooking.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but fire investigators don't consider the blaze suspicious.

