Hudson Valley Man Confesses to Illegal Hunting

A Hudson Valley man agreed to pay a hefty fine after he was caught illegally hunting animals.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed an Ulster County hunter confessed to illegally hunting deer.

In November 2020, Department of Environmental Conservation officer Bastedo responded to a hunting-related complaint and observed an untagged antlered deer and an untagged antlerless deer on the lawn of a residence.

The hunter, a man from Ulster County, produced his regular-season antlered deer tag and bow-muzzleloader tag filled out with the harvest information for that date.

The bow-muzzleloader tag cannot be legally used during the regular season, officials say.

A further investigation by ECOs Bastedo and Walraven determined the antlered deer was killed using a 25-caliber air rifle, which cannot be legally used to take deer, according to the DEC.

The officers issued tickets to the man for illegal take of a white-tailed deer, illegal implement and failing to tag as required. The man's regular-season antlered deer tag was seized along with his bow-muzzleloader tag and DEC donated the deer to a local food pantry.

Last week, the Ulster County man paid a penalty in the Town of Gardiner Court for the illegal taking of deer. He settled by civil compromise in court and agreed to $1,107.50 in fines and surcharges, according to the DEC.

