Hudson Valley Man Caught Smuggling Aliens Into New York State

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to smuggling aliens into New York State.

A Newburgh, New York man was sentenced in Plattsburgh, New York for alien smuggling.

Newburgh Man Sentenced to 48 Months for Alien Smuggling in Plattsburgh, New York

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Acting Chief Patrol Agent Keith Hoops, United States Border Patrol, Swanton Sector, jointly confirmed that 48-year-old Marlon Lainez-Velasquez of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 48 months in prison for alien smuggling.

Newburgh, New York Man Went To Burke, New York To Smuggle 5 Into United States

Lainez-Velasquez pleaded guilty to alien smuggling in May 2021. He confessed he went to the border with Canada in Burke, Franklin County, New York to help smuggle five Vietnamese nationals from Canada and into the United States. He also admitted to making money by helping the five illegally enter the country.

Lainez-Velasquez was ordered by United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino to serve his four-year federal prison term after he finishes serving an unrelated 6-year state term of imprisonment for sex abuse.

What Is Alien Smuggling

According to the Immigration & Nationality Act, an alien smuggler is:

Any person who knowingly has encouraged, induced, assisted, abetted, or aided” any other person to enter or try to enter the United States illegally.

The person must know he or she is helping someone enter the United States illegally. It is not considered alien smuggling if the person is not aware the other person, or people, don't have legal status to enter the country.

