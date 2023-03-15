Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Overdose Death

A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs that led to a Hudson Valley resident's death.

The Port Jervis Police Department announced an arrest has been made following an investigation into an overdose death.

1 Arrested Following Overdose Death In Orange County, New York

On Monday, the Port Jervis Police Department announced the arrest of 36-year-old Ralph A. Mann of Port Jervis.

Mann was arrested on March 9 after a lengthy investigation by the Port Jervis City Police into narcotics trafficking in the Port Jervis area, police say.

The investigation began in May 2022 following an overdose-related death in Port Jervis. Police didn't release details about the overdose death.

"Our city, like so many other communities throughout our nation, face this incessant challenge, of which the effects are most acutely felt by the drug-addicted themselves and their families. The broader impact of controlled substances, however, ripples throughout the community, affecting either directly or indirectly the quality of life of so many of our residents and business owners," Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden stated.

Port Jervis Man Arrested After Overdose Death

Mann was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.

“We continue our unceasing work to identify, investigate and arrest those persons who are responsible for selling illegal drugs in our city,” said “Proactive enforcement targeting the distribution and sale of controlled substances continues to be a priority of the Port Jervis Police Department.

