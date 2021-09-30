Hudson Valley Man Accused of Killing California Man in New York

A man originally from the Hudson Valley was murdered while visiting his hometown.

On Wednesday, the Ulster Police Department announced the arrest of a Kingston man for murder.

On Wednesday around 12:30 a.m., the Ulster Department received a call for a deceased man at a home on Magic Drive in the Town of Ulster. As a result of an investigation, the victim Bruce A. Swierc of Torrance, Californa was found to be the victim of a homicide, police say.

Swierc resides in California but grew up in Kingston, according to Facebook.

A further investigation identified 48-year-old Greg E. Thayer of Kingston as the suspect, according to the Ulster Police Department.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. Police did not reveal the alleged weapon used in the murder or a possible motive.

Thayer was processed at the Ulster Police Department, arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police and the Kingston Police Department.

