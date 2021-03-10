3 Pet Food Pantries in the Hudson Valley

Over the course of the pandemic there has been lots said about people needing help with food, but what about our four-legged family members? Is there a place to go when you need a little extra help making sure that they are also well fed?

Here are a few of the pet food pantry locations throughout the Hudson Valley. As always, if we forget to include a place that you think should be a part of this list, please contact us and let us know.

Dutchess County SPCA (Hyde Park) The Pet Food Pantry is only open a few short hours per week, Fridays from 2-4:30PM. They are able to accept donations of pet food and lightly used pet items outside of that time period, but can only give out food during that time.

Safe Haven Food Pantry for Pets (Fishkill) Again this is a place that can accept drop-off donations (at the Thrift Store) but they are unable to give out food anytime other than Saturdays, 10AM to 1PM. They do ask for you to show an ID so they know you are a Dutchess County resident.

Pet Chow Pantry, Pet's Alive (Middletown) If you want to make a donation, you can drop donations off during normal business hours, 10AM-4PM. at Pets Alive. People needing assistance can apply online at PetChowPantry.org.

If you need help feeding your pet, reach out to the above, via phone or their websites first before heading directly to them.

