Hudson Valley Helping Out Non-Verbal Child After Mother Murdered

Here's how you can help out an autistic three-year-old whose mother was "senselessly murdered" in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday around 5:40 p.m., police responded to a home in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a woman who was injured with undisclosed injuries.

Arriving officers quickly discovered that the woman was stabbed multiple times and was seriously injured.

Mother Found Dead in Town of Wappinger, New York

She was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where she later passed away from her stab wounds.

She was later identified as 29-year-old Melanie Chianese. Melanie has a three-year-old son who was recently diagnosed with autism, according to a GoFundMe. A GoFundMe was set up for Melanie's son

GoFundMe Started After Mother Killed in Dutchess County

"Myles Nicholas Franolich's mother, Melanie Chianese, was senselessly murdered," Melanie's aunts wrote on the GoFundMe. "Melanie was an avid health enthusiast. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, shopping, and working out. But most of all, Melanie adored her three-year-old son, Myles. She was not just his mother; she was his advocate (after) he was diagnosed with autism last summer."

Myles is non-verbal and had a very special way of communicating with his mom, according to GoFundMe.

"She was the center of his universe as he was hers. Melanie loved spending time with her son and took him to different parks so he can play and socialize with other children to enhance his growth and development," the GoFundMe adds. "Myles is a very special little boy who is receiving lots of care and services to help Myles reach his milestones. This includes speech, occupational and services for children with special needs."

Myles will now be raised alone by his father, Ryan Franolich.

"We are asking help from our family, friends, and community so Myles can have all the services and support that he needs. Myles has a long road ahead and it's unimaginable that his mother is no longer here to make sure his needs are met so we will do this for her. Contributions will be used to help Myles and fulfill all his needs," the GoFundMe states.

CLICK HERE to donate. As of this writing over $15,000 has been raised.

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Accused of Killing Mother in Wappinger

Paul J. Senecal, 38, of Poughkeepsie was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing in the Town of Wappinger, police say.

The 38-year-old man from Poughkeepsie was charged with murder in the second degree, a felony. After being processed Senecal was arraigned before the Town of Wappinger Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Minivan Found in East Fishkill, New York

Senecal's minivan was found deserted several miles away at the Dutchess Rail Trail parking lot in East Fishkill, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Police confirmed Senecal and Chianese knew each other but would not say how the two knew each other. A motive remains unclear, police say.

