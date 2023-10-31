Hudson Valley Golf Course For Sale; Could Become Gated Community

A championship golf course was just put on the market in the Hudson Valley for $13 million and is being marketed as a great opportunity for developers.

As golf courses across the country struggle to stay in business, one local 18-hole course has just gone up for sale, putting its future in jeopardy.

The sport of golf has proven to be unpopular with the younger generation. Statistics show that the vast majority of golfers are over the age of 45. Millennials have shown little interest in taking up the expensive hobby. They blame the sport's slow pace, stuffy image and time commitment as reasons why it's just not for them.

As more and more golfers die off, courses have found themselves in a tough spot. Many have opted to sell the land to developers looking to create more housing, and that's just what one local championship golf course has now decided to do.

The Lazy Swan Golf & Country Club For Sale

The Lazy Swan Golf & Country Club in Saugerties was just put on the market. According to the listing, the 18-hole championship golf course is being offered for $13 million.

The property is 115 acres that the owners say could be transformed into a gated community with homes on individual 2-acre lots. Included in the sale is the 12,500-square-foot clubhouse. The octagonal building features "French doors, panoramic views from every angle, a wrap-around, blue-stone veranda" and more. There's also a 3,000-square-foot restaurant space as well as two homes and other outbuildings on the property that are all included in the listing.

More information about the sale of The Lazy Swan Golf & Country Club on Old Kings Highway in Saugerties is available on the official listing.

