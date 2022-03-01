Hudson Valley Firefighter Killed Working in New York

A volunteer firefighter from the Hudson Valley tragically lost his life at work.

Aaron Michael Terpstra, 22, of Kenoza Lake, NY died unexpectedly on February 23, according to his obituary.

"His infectious smile could be seen doing what he loved as a Foreman for NG Gilbert, he loved his co-workers. He also loved his brothers as a very active member of The White Lake Fire Department," his obituary states.

Terpstra was born in 1999 in Middletown. He graduated from Sullivan West Central school in 2017.

Terpstra was a member of the White Lake Fire Company.

"This is a devastating loss to his family and to our firefighting family. Aaron had his whole life ahead of him and it was certainly a bright one. We will be grieving this loss for a long time to come. Aaron your smile and positive attitude will lift us all through this tragic time," the White Lake Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

Details about his death haven't fully been released, but Terpstra died in a workplace accident while working as an IBEW L.U. 1249 T1, IBEW Local 1249 confirmed.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Brother Aaron Terpstra. Aaron tragically lost his life in a workplace accident," IBEW Local 1249 wrote on Facebook.

Terpstra also worked for Affordable Tree Care.

"We lost an important and huge part of our family yesterday. If we are a little slow getting back to you just understand we are dealing with the unbelievable. We wonder how we will ever move forward without you. Nothing will ever be the same," Affordable Tree Care wrote on Facebook. "Forever22."

He is survived by his wife, Taylor, many family members and friends.

"I cannot bear to explain this. Aaron Terpstra you are my little brother. It doesn’t feel like you’re gone. A tragedy. A cruel messed up world. 22 years old. A firefighter. You had just bought a house and we all were so happy and proud of you and all your plans," James Terpstra wrote on Facebook.

Firematic Services for Terpstra are set for Thursday night at the Stewart-Murphy Funeral home in Jeffersonville, New York.

