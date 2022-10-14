Hudson Valley Fan Performs At Concert With Post Malone In New York

I guess you could say "Congratulations" to a Hudson Valley man who got to live out a dream and perform on stage with Post Malone.

Anthony DeRose, from Westchester County, was shocked when Post Malone listened to his request to join him on stage during a concert in Long Island.

Post Malone Brings Up Westchester County, New York Man To Perform To Long Island Crowd

Post Malone Has Ties To Newburgh, New Windsor, Poughkeepsie

This isn't the first time Post Malone has made news in the Hudson Valley.

On August 21, 2018, A plane carrying the popular singer is circling around the Hudson Valley as it prepared to make an emergency landing with two blown-out tires. Two tires blew off during takeoff when a plane with 16 passengers, including Malone, left from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey heading to London.

The FAA told the plane to hoover around Stewart International Airport in New Windsor to burn off fuel, before landing. The plane landed safely.

Famous Rapper Celebrates Near-Death Experience at Newburgh, New York Pizzeria

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

After the near-death experience, Malone and his crew reportedly visited Joe's Pizzeria on South Plank Road.

The group feasted on a dozen mango-habanero wings, another dozen garlic-parmesan wings, and two Italian combo sandwiches, while at the Newburgh pizza shop. They also ordered six pies. One of them was a meat lover's pie, another was pepperoni and the rest were plain.

Post Malone Dines at Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant

A few years later Malone dined in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Instagram/Hurrricane Grill & Wings Instagram/Hurrricane Grill & Wings loading...

Malone shocked fans when he was spotted eating in the Arlington area of the City of Poughkeepsie. See the full story below:

Post Malone Visits Poughkeepsie

