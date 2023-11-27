Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything in ‘Life-Altering’ Fire

While most families were enjoying the extended holiday weekend, one couple was attempting to piece their lives back together after a massive house fire.

In the early morning on Black Friday, a fire broke out at the home of William and JoAnn Mikulak. By the time first responders were able to extinguish the flames the couple had lost all of their possessions and their home.

According to the Roosevelt Fire District, the fire broke out just before 8am at Honeywell Lane in Hyde Park. First responders appeared at the scene in minutes and were confronted with "heavy fire" coming from both the first and second-floor windows.

After a second alarm was sounded, it took crews a half hour to knock down most of the fire. A preliminary investigation determined that the cause of the fire was most likely accidental.

Fund Started for Fire Victims

A GoFundMe was started for the Mikulaks' by William's sister, Jennifer. She says the couple "only have literally the clothes on their back" and are completely heartbroken by the tragedy. Luckily, both William and JoAnn were unharmed in the blaze, but will now have to completely rebuild their lives.

As of Monday, just under $3,000 of the couple's $5,000 goal had been already raised.

Couple Defiant in the Face of Tragedy

Jennifer took to social media to share a personal message from William and JoAnn, thanking the community and first responders for their support. The couple said they were not moving despite the fire and vowed to rebuild their home in Hyde Park.

We will rebuild and live the remaining days of our lives at 139 Honeywell Lane because we could never find better friends, neighbors and communities than where we are right now.

Community members have been reaching out offering clothing and household items, but family members have been directing everyone wishing to help to the online fundraiser.

