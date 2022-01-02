Hudson Valley Dominates ‘Best Small Towns in New York’ List

A number of Hudson Valley towns are considered the "Best Small Towns in New York."

Many hometowns in the Hudson Valley have been receiving some high praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Meanwhile, Travel & Leisure came out with a list of the "Best Small Towns in New York" and a number of towns from the Hudson Valley made the list.

To qualify a town had to have fewer than 10,000 residents.

Google Maps

Amenia in Dutchess County topped the list.

Google

Travel & Leisure highlighted the Berkshire foothills, fly fishing, hiking, horseback riding , the Harlem Valley Rail Trail and the historic Troutbeck hotel.

Google

Livingston Manor ranked second. Travel & Leisure believes Livingston Manor is "making a major comeback" highlighting The Kaatskeller, Catskill Brewery, Upward Brewery and Main Street Farm.

Google

The outlet called ranked Mount Tremper calling the town "a rural haven" and the nearby Phoenicia Diner "worth the hype."

Google

High Falls was highlighted its' "charm, a gentle pace, and peaceful scenery."

Google

Pine Plains was ranked to visitors can enjoy "a weekend of hiking, wine tasting, and grilling dinner in the woods."

Google

Rounding out the list was Narrowsburg which was called a "gem" and a "weekend-trip dream."

Money released its annual best places to live list. Two places from New York, including one in the Hudson Valley, were considered by Money to be one of "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021—2022."

From superb suburbs to quaint small towns, our 35th annual list highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines," Money states about the list.

One town from the Hudson Valley made the list.

Getty Images

Clarkstown from Rockland County ranked 49. Bill Murray, Mick Jagger and Rosie O'Donnell are some big-named celebrities who call Clarkstown home.

Getty Images

Clarkstown is on the eastern border of Rockland county. It's north of Orangetown, east of Ramapo and south of Haverstraw.

Google

One reason Money included Clarkstown is because its home to two National Blue Ribbon-winning, Clarkstown North and Clarkstown South as well as three state parks.

We believe some other reason that makes Clarkstown a great place to live is its close proximity to Rockland Lake State Park, Edward Hopper House Museum & Study Center, Croton Gorge Park, Hook Mountain State Park and Nyack Beach State Park.

Google

Some highly ranked restaurants include Craft Taqueria, My Father's House Southern Cusine, Rick's Club American, River Court, The Little Diner, The Dawg House, The Station Kitchen & Bar, Sazone Latin Fusion, Norcina, The Hudson House, The Burger Loft, Hudson's Mill and Harbor's Cafe.

Plainview, New York placed 47th. Fun Fact: The Long Island community was once a great source of pickles for a nearby Heinz factory.

Google

