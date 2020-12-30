Hudson Valley Could Ring in New Year With Snow

Snow is in the forecast for the Hudson Valley on New Year's Day and up to 6-inches of snow may fall during the first weekend of 2021.

Hudson Valley Weather is predicting a mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon of New Year's Day and then rain and some icy areas Friday night.

Hudson Valley Weather is also reporting the region could see snow Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Ulster, Dutchess, Columbia and Greene Counties on New Year's Day.

"A storm system will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region for late Friday through Saturday morning. A light accumulation of snow and ice is possible for much of the area," The National Weather Service stated.

The National Weather Service is also predicting a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m. on Sunday and then a chance of snow for those counties.

The National Weather Service forecasts freezing rain and sleet on Friday and a 30 percent chance of snow on Sunday for Orange and Putnam counties.

There's a slight chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 1 p.m. on New Year's Day in Sullivan County, then rain and sleet likely between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then freezing rain and sleet likely after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. There's also a chance of snow showers on Sunday in Sullivan County.

The Weather Channel is calling for rain and snow on New Year's Day for Ulster and Dutchess Counties. Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties could see anywhere from a coating to six inches of snow on Sunday.