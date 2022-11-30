Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York

A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children.

The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away.

Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away

Peekskill PD Peekskill PD loading...

"This is by far the most difficult news we have ever had to deliver. It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our brother, Police Officer Gregory Jones," the City of Peekskill Police stated.

Gregory Jones, 48, passed away on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. A cause of death has not been released.

"Our hearts, prayers, and condolences go out to the friends and family of P.O. Jones. Kindly know that your blue family is here to listen, comfort, and support you during this difficult time," police add. "Rest peacefully, Jonesy and comfortably knowing that we will carry your legacy and continue your work of bringing the Peekskill community together."

Westchester County, New York Educator Passes Away

Peekskill PD Peekskill PD loading...

"Loved by all, Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile, passion for helping others and his dedication to the community's youth population," the City of Peekskill Police said.

Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit, officials say.

"A twenty-four-year veteran, a pillar of the Peekskill Community. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits," the City of Peekskill Police said.

Ties To Orange County, Middletown, Peekskill, Orangeburg, Washingtonville, Mount Hope

Jones was born in June 1974 in Middletown, New York. He grew up in Middletown and earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from St. Thomas Aquinas in Orangeburg, New York.

Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home loading...

He began his law enforcement career at Orange County Sheriff’s Office working in the Mount Hope and Washingtonville Police Departments. He was then transferred to the City of Peekskill Police Department.

Jones is survived by many loved ones including his wife and six children.

Greg was known for his funny remarks, positive energy, charisma and above all his amazing qualities, Greg was first and foremost a family man. He would do anything for his children and family," his obituary states.

