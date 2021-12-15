You May Be From the Hudson Valley if Your Christmas Card Includes...

One of the cool things about this time of year is that it brings people together more, and it is a good time to reconnect with old friends and family. What better way to do that than the annual Christmas Card?

I have personally sent out an e-card each year since high school. Back then, I wasn’t good about the whole mailing thing, and now, most of the people I want to send to are moving all over the place, and it's tough to keep track of where everyone is all the time. However, getting a physical card is still such a warm, thoughtful tradition that makes many people smile.

Now, you can go to your local Hallmark and buy a set of generic cards with various holiday-themed backgrounds, but I know plenty of people who love to customize their cards as best as they can. That way, it is more personal, and it can be cherished on the refrigerators of loved ones all over.

If you’re from the Hudson Valley, however, I have noticed that there are a few things that I could guess that are on your card. We have become a predictable bunch around here, and if you didn’t go the route of getting a generic pack, or using a vacation picture for your Christmas Card, more than likely one of these few things may be included in/on your card. I bring these up from experience- whether I have received these or I have personally done these. As to which I have done, that I will never admit.

If you included any of these things on your Christmas Card this year, or anytime really, I think it is safe to say you are from the Hudson Valley. What are some other things that should be included in this list?

