Hudson Valley Child Killed During Tropical Cyclone in New York, Many Hurt

A multi-vehicle crash during a tropical storm claimed the life of a young girl and injured many others.

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a brutal accident in Orange County that sources told us was believed to be a fatal accident. Sadly, we've learned our sources were correct and a child was killed in the head-on crash.

Head-On Crash In Orange County, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Child Kid In Head-On Crash In the Town of Woodbury, New York

Roa and an 11-year-old child passenger were transported to Garnet Medical Center by ambulance. Roa was treated for facial injuries, broken bones and possible internal injuries, police say. His condition wasn't released.

The 11-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital from her injuries, according to New York State Police. Her name or relationship to Roa hasn't been released.

Three From the Bronx, New York Sent To Hospital

Mark Lieb Mark Lieb loading...

The driver of the Infiniti and 43-year-old man from the Bronx and his three passengers suffered minor injuries.

The three passengers were transported by ambulance to Garnet Medical Center for evaluation and released, police say.

The driver of Nissan, a 60-year-old man from the city of Peekskill wasn't injured.

Monroe, New York Resident Sent To Hospital In Newburgh

Mark Lieb Mark Lieb loading...

The operator of the Honda, a 38-year-old from the town of Monroe, and his passengers were transported by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the Honda Accord prior to the collision are asked to call the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at the State Police barracks in Monroe at 845-782-8311," New York State Police sated in a press release.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.