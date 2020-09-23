Hudson Valley Army Veteran, Officer Killed in Motorcycle Crash

An Army veteran from the Hudson Valley who later served the local area as a correction officer was killed in a crash on I-84.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

David Snell, 62, of Slate Hill was laid to rest on Tuesday at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen. Snell was killed earlier this month in a motorcycle crash on I-84.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, New York State Police responded to a serious motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 eastbound in the town of Wawayanda. A police investigation revealed Snell hit a 2018 Ford Explorer while entering Interstate 84 on a 1990 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling east in the right lane near the exit 15B on/off-ramp.

Snell was transported by ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County in critical condition. He died from his injuries four days later, according to his obituary.

Snell was born on May 3, 1958, in Warwick. He served in the US Army from 1977 to 1984 in the 82nd Airborne First 504 Airborne Infantry in North Carolina. For the past 18 years, he has worked as a correction officer at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen.

"Rest In Peace Orange County Corrections Officer and Army 82nd Airborne Veteran David Snell. I will miss your smile, kind greetings in the morning while on perimeter detail, your positive attitude, and love of the Sheriff's Office. Rest easy, we've got it from here," Orange County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Carl DuBois wrote on Facebook.

State Police Middletown are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the state police in Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS 9816756.