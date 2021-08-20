In an announcement from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning not only residents of their county, but the surrounding areas, of a new and growing scam.

So many of us order from Amazon regularly, I think some of us might even be guilty of not remembering what we actually order.

The latest scam comes in the form of fake emails surrounding fake Amazon orders, where the targeted person received an email about an order they've placed along with a number to call with questions. Some people who have fallen victim to this scam have called the number because they recognized they did not place that order, end up speaking to 'the representative' - aka - the scammer - and then get asked for banking information or a money transfer. The information is then used to steal money from the account.

The Sheriff's Office has provided a lengthy list of tips to avoid falling victim to a scam like this one, and that full list can be accessed here.

Everyone is encouraged to be especially diligent when it comes to providing information, especially financial details, to anyone. 'Do not send money to anyone that you d not know until you’ve confirmed the situation through an independent source and feel comfortable with it. If it’s a scam once the money is sent it’s very difficult, and most times impossible, to get it back.'

If you believe you may be the victim of a scam, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 845-486-3800, or by using the tipline at 845-605-CLUE or dcsotips@gmail.com.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Warning: These 14 Scams Have Tricked Many in New York State