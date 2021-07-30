Hudson River Beaches Reopen for Swimming After Mysterious Closure

Hudson River beaches are now open for swimming, after being closed for about a week. Yes, you can swim in the Hudson River.

On Thursday, July 22, The City of Kingston announced swimming at Kingston Point Beach is currently banned due to river water quality.

"Swimming at Kingston Point Beach is currently prohibited due to river water quality per the Ulster County Department of Health," The City of Kingston stated.

Officials went on to add all beaches along the Hudson River are closed.

"All beaches along the Hudson River are currently closed," The City of Kingston added.

On Wednesday, officials announced the beach was cleared for swimming. But due to a lifeguard shortage, there will be no lifeguards at the beach until August.

"Kingston Point Beach is now cleared for swimming per the Health Department," the City of Kingston wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "However, due to a lifeguard shortage, there will be no lifeguards on duty at the beach until Sunday, August 1. Please enjoy the beach safely!"

City of Kingston officials didn't give a reason for the closure but excessive rain can cause sewage overflow and street runoff which impacts the water quality, according to HVNY.

The Hudson River Watershed Alliance believes it's safe to swim in parts of the Hudson River like Kingston Point Beach.

"Do people actually swim in the Hudson River? They do! From public sites like Kingston Point Beach (pictured) to event swimming, lots of people are getting into the water. People are also kayaking, jet skiing, and more," The Hudson River Watershed Alliance wrote on Facebook.

