How To Certify Your Dog as a ‘Therapy Dog’ in the Hudson Valley
Have you ever thought that your dog would make a good therapy dog? Keep in mind that a therapy dog is different than a service dog. A service dog is specially trained to help their owner and must be allowed everywhere. A therapy dog is used to comfort people in different situations like hospitals and airports. Therapy dogs can also help many people where a service dog is usually just helping its owner.
Here are a few traits that make a good therapy dog, from Hudson Valley Paws For a Cause:
- A dog that remains calm while being petted
- A dog that does not mind being touched by strangers
- A dog that does not react to strange noises or smells
- A dog that walks comfortably on a leash
- A dog that is up to date on all vaccinations and is in good general health
Do you want more information on how to certify your dog as a therapy dog? Here are a few places in the Hudson Valley that offer training info or classes:
Read more:
- Two Hollywood Actors Co-Own Hudson Valley Candy Shop
- Top 10 Hudson Valley Celebrities
- Study Claims New York Women Are the Meanest
- Hudson Valley Town Named One of America’s Coolest Small Towns
- Where Is Oniontown and Why Is It So Dangerous?
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America