Cheers! How Much Beer Does New York State Produce a Year?
It's no secret that New Yorkers drink a lot of beer. With an abundance of available breweries, and more and more popping up each year, there are always plenty of options for your next drink. But how much beer does the state actually produce in a given year? How much when compared to other states? Just how many breweries does the Empire State boast? This could give you a few tips, and hopefully point you in the right direction when planning your next beer tour.
World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. The major well known breweries remain on top of the list when it comes to beer sold across the U.S. 1. Bud Light 2. Coors Light 3. Miller Light. However craft breweries continue to grow exponentially in the United States, with the number of barrels from craft breweries shipped growing from 9.1 million in 2008, to 25.9 million in 2018. That's quite a huge jump, and the number only continues to increase.
Not surprisingly, California leads the nation in states with most breweries with 907. New York ranks 3rd, right behind Colorado, with 423 total breweries. Pennsylvania is 5th, Massachusetts 17th, New Jersey 20th. Connecutict 26th. These are total number of breweries, so if you broke in down per capita, some of the states with smaller populations would appear higher.
So, How Many Barrels Does New York Produce?
According to World Population Review, New York state produces 1,347,435 barrels of beer a year.
