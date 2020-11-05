How Can a Police Officer on a Bicycle Stock the Food Pantries?

I suppose 2020 will go down as the year that officially sucked more than any other year in recent history. Let’s review the year so far… global pandemic, record hurricanes and fires, unrest of all sorts all over the country. Yikes! But it hasn’t all been horrible. We have found ways to overcome the hardships and even rise above them. Can’t do traditional fundraisers? Then we will find another way to raise money. And that is exactly what’s happening all over the Hudson Valley and beyond.

One of my favorite fundraisers that I’ve heard about this year is the first annual Stock the Shelves Fundraiser, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14. And you don’t even have to do any of the hard work. This fundraiser is a 100 mile bicycling route from Boiceville in Ulster County to LaGrange in Dutchess County and back where law enforcement members will be pedaling to help raise money for their local food pantries. And you can help raise money for this event by donating as much as $1 per mile ridden by your favorite police officer.

This has been a tough year for everybody, and our friends and neighbors are relying on the local food pantries more than ever before. Help put a little extra food on the table for those in need this holiday season. Are you a police officer that would like to be part of the Stock the Shelves Fundraiser? Do you know a police officer that you want to sponsor? For more information, contact Officer Antonio G. Stenta at (845) 257-2222.