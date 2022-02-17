Hochul Quietly Extends COVID State of Emergency in New York

Despite a drastic drop in COVID numbers, Gov. Katy Hochul somewhat secretly extended her COVID emergency order powers.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a substantial drop in COVID cases in New York State. She announced the state has seen a 97 percent drop in COVID cases since the peak on Jan. 7.

"Wow. Since the Omicron wave peaked on January 7, we've had a 97% drop in cases. To every New Yorker who masked up, got vaccinated, and got boosted: Thank you," Hochul tweeted. "Because of you, New Yorkers are so much safer than we were just one month ago."

Hospitalizations across New York have dropped 72 percent since a Jan. 12 peak, Hochul announced.

Last week, Hochul officially lifted New York's mask mandate.

“Given the declining cases, given the declining hospitalizations, that is why we feel comfortable to lift this, in effect tomorrow,” Hochul said last week.

However, during her press conference, she warned the battle with COVID is still far from over.

“This fight is not over, we’re not surrendering. This is not disarmament, but again the trends are very, very positive," Hochul added. "I will always, always retain the flexibility to retain the judgment if necessary."

In what appears to be a move to keep that "flexibility," Hochul quietly extended her Disaster Emergency in the State of New York. New York's COVID State of Emergency was set to expire on Monday, Feb. 14.

The state disaster emergency now runs through March 16.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro believes Hochul's extension is "dishonest."

"This is by any definition dishonest, disproven and wrong. Disproven by data and her very own words," Molinaro wrote on Facebook. "Emergency powers rest on the existence of a defined state of emergency. By this very order, we are not in an emergency."

Molinaro makes some strong points. Hochul's emergency order hasn't really been updated.

Based on Hochul confirming that COVID cases and hospitalizations have significantly dropped, it incorrectly states:

"New York is now experiencing COVID-19 transmission at rates the State has not seen since April 2021."

"The rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions has been increasing over the past month to over 300 new admissions a day."

