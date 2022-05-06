Historic: Hudson Valley Man Arrested Under New York’s New Gun Law

A Hudson Valley man is the first ever in New York State to be arrested under a new law on guns.

On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced the indictment of 45-year-old Gregory Lopez of Haverstraw, New York following an ongoing investigation into “ghost guns” in Rockland County.

Historic New York Arrest: Rockland County Man Found With 'Ghost' AR-15s

Gregory Lopez was charged under a new subsection of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree designed specifically to combat the sale of ghost guns. This is the first use of the law in New York State, according to the Rockland County District Attorney's office.

Officials say ghost guns are untraceable and can be made at home, with most parts bought legally online. They continue to be used in mass shootings, including at a Maryland high school in January.

'Ghost AR-15 Rifles, More Found in Haverstraw, New York Home

On April 27, 2022, a search warrant was executed at 64 Rosman Road in the Town of Haverstraw pursuant to an investigation into the purchasing of “ghost gun” parts, officials say.

After a thorough search of the Lopez's home, two loaded AR-15 rifles were recovered, neither of which had serial numbers on them, police say. The search would also uncover a quantity of .223 and .308 caliber ammunition and loaded magazines, and multiple “ghost gun” parts, according to the Rockland County District Attorney's office. Six major components of uncompleted firearms were also allegedly found in the apartment.

Lopez was indicted on Thursday by a Rockland County Grand Jury on the following charges:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree for possessing two loaded firearms

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree for possessing two firearms while having a prior criminal conviction

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree for possessing two assault weapons

Six counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree for possessing major components of firearms (ghost gun parts) while being prohibited from owning them due to prior criminal conduct

“The purchasing and possession of illegal firearms is an offense that my office takes very seriously. Today’s indictment should send a strong message to anyone who is thinking about purchasing illegal firearms or parts," District Attorney Walsh stated in a press release. "I would like to thank the Homeland Security Investigations, Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Clarkstown Police Department, Haverstraw Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI for their assistance with this case."

