New York Police Seek Help After $4,000 Taken From Hudson Valley Store

Police in New York are asking for help after $4,000 was stolen from a Hudson Valley supermarket.

On Thursday, New York State Police from Westchester County asked the public for help in identifying three people, seen in the photos below, who police say stole nearly $4,000 worth of medications from a supermarket in the Hudson Valley.

Group Stole $3,900 From Mohegan Lake, New York, Westchester County Supermarket

New York State Police from Cortlandt, Westchester County continue to investigate a group who stole $3,900 worth of over-the-counter medications from the ACME Supermarket on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake, police say.

"The State Police in Cortlandt is investigating a larceny of over $3,900 worth of over-the-counter medications from the ACME Supermarket on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake," New York State Police said in a press release.

The group also allegedly tried to steal medication from another supermarket in the Hudson Valley. However, they were stopped in the act and then fled the supermarket in a red or maroon four-door sedan, according to New York State Police.

"The suspects also attempted to steal medication from the ACME Supermarket in Yorktown but were interrupted before fleeing in a red or maroon four-door sedan,". New York State Police wrote in a press release.

Police also shared the photos and press releases on the New York State Facebook and Twitter. However, the public is advised to not share tips on social media.

"Please do not leave tips on Facebook," New York State Police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.

Below are photos are full photos of the alleged suspects, provided by the New York State Police.

