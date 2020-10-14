Hike the Historic Trails of Hyde Park

Has the coronavirus pandemic got you feeling a little, um, bloated? Maybe you’d like to start an exercise routine, but the thought of going to the gym, doing push-ups, sit-ups and pull-ups is so unappealing that you’ve done nothing at all. You know what’s fun and good exercise? Hiking! And if you head to Hyde Park you can check out some amazing trails that also are rich in history.

More than 34 miles of trails can be found throughout the parks, preserves and historic sites in Hyde Park. You can even be part of the 2020 Hyde Park Trails Walkabout. Here’s how it works. Download and print the 2020 hyde park trails Walkabout scorecard. Walk all 12 trails on the Hyde Park Trails Map by using the checklist on the scorecard. Submit your scorecard and get a badge. Because you’ve earned it.

Here are some of the places where you can submit your scorecard and get additional maps and brochures. The Hyde Park recreation department at Hackett Hill Park, the Vanderbilt Visitor center, the Wallace Visitor Center at the FDR site, the Val-kill Visitor Center ot the Hyde Park Trails website.

The 12 trails you will be hiking are listed on the scorecard, and they include trails at the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Val-kill, river trails and woods trails. And there's never been a better time for than when the fall foliage in in full force.

For more information about the 2020 Hyde Park Trails Walkabout, to see a list of the trails you'll be hiking and to find out how to download your scorecard, check out the Hyde Park Recreation facebook page.