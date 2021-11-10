Help Needed After Cat Killed By Arrow in Hudson Valley, New York

A reward is being offered as authorities search for the person responsible for using an arrow to kill a cat in the Hudson Valley.

The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division is currently investigating the death of a cat, found with an arrow through its neck, in the Town of Kent.

The cat, a known stray fed by residents of Nimham Road, was found on the property of 241 Nimham Road early in the morning on Monday.

The cat was last seen alive by the resident, two days earlier on Saturday. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division responded to the call by the concerned resident and transported the deceased animal to Guardian Veterinary Specialists in Brewster where the arrow, a “Terminator Select 6075”, was removed and the cat was further examined.

The fletching and arrow point both appear to have been cut off, so the arrow was just a shaft, police say.

The cat was a non-neutered male, possibly 1-2 years old, domestic short-haired, gray/white in color.

WARNING: Graphic images appear below:

Anyone with information on who might have shot and killed this cat is asked to please contact the Putnam County SPCA at 845-520-6915. It is illegal to shoot, kill or poison feral cats and is a Class A Misdemeanor, police say.

"There is currently a $500 combined Reward being posted for information leading to the arrest of those who are responsible for shooting and killing this cat," the Putnam County SPCA stated.

Calls can remain anonymous.

