Help: I Ran Over a Dead Skunk and Now My Car Reeks

There are all kinds of tips online on how to get the smell of a skunk from your skin. There are not a lot of details on how to remove the stench from your car.

I can't give my entire car a tomato bath. I feel like that would get a little pricey.

The Striped Skunk is a fascinating creature. A lot of people believe they're a nuisance but many think they're adorable. What the heck are they? They are about the size of a cat and according to the Department of Environmental Conservation, they were up until recently a member of the weasel family. They are now classified as being in the Mephitidae family with badgers. These animals are known for the strong smell of their anal glands.

Skunks release a strong odor as a self-defense mechanism. Even if you have never been hit with it there's a good chance you have smelled the pungent and gross smell they release. You can often smell them after they have been struck by a car. Hours after they are dead the smell is still noticeable as you pass by. The odor can apparently spread even after you accidentally run them over. I learned this the hard way.

I ran over the body of a dead skunk this morning. My car smelled foul for my entire morning commute. The horrible musk followed me until I arrived at work. It still smelled hours later when I was leaving work.

How do I remove a skunk smell from my car?

According to Healthline, you need to open windows and let the sun shine in on your upholstery. You can also use a mix of 10 to 90 solution of bleach and water for the interior.

I ended up running it through the car wash twice today. We'll see if this works.

Has this ever happened to you?

