‘Heartbreaking:’ Upstate New York Man Murdered Baby With Crossbow, SO

An Upstate New York community is reeling after one of the "most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory."

An Upstate New York man was charged with murder following an investigation to the death of his three-week-old baby.

Nineveh, New York Man Charged With Murder In The Town of Colesville, New York

The unnamed woman was transported to Wilson Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police didn't release the extent of her injuries. PEOPLE reports the woman was the man's wife and baby was their child.

Upstate New York Man Accused Of Killing Baby

Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and attempted to stop the woman from calling 911, then fled the scene in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck before responding deputies arrived.

He was found in the woods about a mile from the home after his truck got stuck in the mud. He was charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree and criminal contempt, for violating an order of protection, all felonies.

Proefriedt had a history of domestic incidents with the unnamed woman and an active Stay Away Order of Protection, police say. Proefriedt remains in the custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is currently ongoing.

