Get Your Heart Shaped Pizza On With These LOVE-ly Hudson Valley Options

When it comes to celebrating Valentine's Day in the Hudson Valley, there are obviously plenty of directions you might go.

Fancy dinners, flower deliveries, jewelry and candy - the whole "typical" v-day experience that can likely be pretty costly.

Or....

Ordering a heart shaped pizza for the family and winning Valentine's Day, score.

There's been a lot of chatter in the local community social media groups asking for heart shaped pizza suggestions, so here's a look at some of the local top picks for a lovey-dovey cheesy (in a good way) Valentine's Day meal.

Aliano's Pizza, Hopewell Junction

This appears to be a fan-favorite for locals when it comes to showing that heart shaped pizza love. Aliano's is offering their 'lovely heart shaped pizza with heart shaped pepperoni' for one day only, February 14th, and you can pre-order now to be sure you get one!

Pizza Village, Hopewell Junction

Pizza Village in Hopewell Junction has been a Hudson Valley staple for more than 40 years. Family owned and operated, they are not only a pizzeria, but a full Italian restaurant and catering hall as well. Check out this great looking 'happy hearts day' pie below.

Corrado's Pizza & Gelateria, Stormville

Not only a heart shaped pizza to celebrate a day full of love, this one is kicked up a notch with a garlic knot crust! Corrado's Pizzeria and Gelateria in Stormville is a family owned Italian restaurant and they look forward to serving you great Italian food. They are actually a brand new business, just opening in January.

Cascarino's Pizzeria & Ristorante, Montgomery

Family owned and serving the Hudson Valley community for 20 years, and the 2021 winner of the 'Battle of the Best' Pizza. They are offering heart shaped pizza for pre-order only. In chatting with the team at Cascarino's, I found out that these heart shaped pizzas can be done for any occasion, and more details can be found here.

Aldi Supermarket

Last, but certainly not least, and let's not knock this until we try it, but apparently Aldi has a pre-made heart-shaped cheesy bread take and bake that you can pop in the oven. While I'm not going to try and justify how this measures up against a local pizzeria, it looks easy and fun and probably great for the kiddos (and please don't tell my very Italian dad that I'm considering buying this...), but I guess this is as close as we'll get to a Nirvana inspired 'Heart Shaped (Pizza) Box.' Yes, I know my jokes are almost as lame as my plans for Valentine's Day...

