A fitness trainer with ties to the region who was described to be in "perfect health" died from COVID-19.

Dan Spano, 30, died on April 11, due to complications from COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe.

"He was an accomplished personal trainer and business owner and was in perfect health," the GoFundMe states.

His family also told The Ridgefield Press Spano was "perfectly healthy" before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Spano who has ties to the Lower Hudson Valley was a personal fitness trainer and business owner. He was the owner of GYMGUYZ which has locations in Westchester County and Connecticut.

"His passion for life, family, friends, fitness and the health and well-being of his clients was contagious. He had a smile that simply lit up the room, and a drive that rallied everyone around him to perform at their best," the GoFundMe says. "He absolutely loved training his clients, and they loved being trained by him!

The GoFundMe hopes to raise money to help Dan's family pay for medical, funeral and memorial expenses. As of this writing, over $36,000 has been raised.