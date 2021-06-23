Did the 'Magic Mike' part get your attention or was it the HBO part? Maybe a combination of both? Look, this is legit, HBO Max and the producers behind the movies and show "Magic Mike" are starting a reality show where they need regular men who want to be "Magic Mike's."

According to the casting form, which you can find by clicking here, they are looking for guys with a few of the following qualifications:

you/they must be at least 18 years of age

must be a US resident.

Boom. Those are the only requirements. The premise behind the show is that they take a group of guys who maybe wanted to be a dancer and never had the guts or just people who want to see what they can do in the competition. Yes, it does appear that it would be great if you had some dancing experience, but that experience can be inside your house, to your favorite music video in the privacy of your own home.

Seriously, if you have a willingness to learn, give it a shot. What have you got to lose. This is one of those things you could look back on and say, "remember that time, when I tried out for that Magic Mike Show? Wow, was that wild!"

You can submit yourself for the casting or.... you can be nominated by someone else. So ladies, you can nominate your brother, son, dad, uncle, co-worker, etc.

If you or your nominee are selected they could participate in a reality show where, yes, they will have to work a bit, but no previous experience is required. So? When are you applying?

