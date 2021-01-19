‘Hate Crime’ Destroys Porn Star’s Historic Hudson Valley Home

Many are helping a Hudson Valley resident who's historic home went up in flames in what he says was a "hate crime."

Last week, the City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls reporting the house at 27 South Clinton Street was on fire. Two occupants inside were able to escape without injury, police say.

However, the historic house, which was built in 1870 and has been known in Poughkeepsie as the "Halloween House," was destroyed in the "horrific blaze."

After the fire was extinguished officials began an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire. It was quickly determined the fire was arson, police say.

Video from the area shows what appears to be a man walk up to the house carrying two gas cans, he splashes a liquid on the front porch and ignites the liquid and flees, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department.

Police are asking for anyone in the area who has a camera system to save any video from around this time and call the Police Department at 845-451-7577.

William Quintard built his Carpenter Gothic house at 27 South Clinton Street in 1870. In 1891, he added a two-story addition, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Historic District & Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Model, actor and adult performer Matthew Camp called the historic Poughkeepsie house his home, until it was destroyed in the fire. The "queer content creator, activist, and artist" believes his home was set on fire because he's gay.

"An arsonist poured gasoline on the front porch of my home and set it on fire in an apparent hate crime. I was asleep inside. I am alive to face this person one day but everything I have ever owned is gone," Camp wrote on Instagram about the blaze.

A GoFundMe was started for Camp and in one day raised over $75,000.

"Outside of his work as a queer content creator, activist, and artist, Matt has spent years empowering and supporting sex workers, the queer community, and outsiders in need. This is our chance to help repay him for his decades of care," the GoFundMe states.

Surveillance footage, seen below, shows an unknown suspect carrying two cans of gasoline on the front porch of Camp's house.

