MUST SEE VIDEO: Woman Rescued From Freezing Hudson River

First responders made a daring rescue after a woman jumped into the freezing Hudson River. We have a video you have to see to believe.

On Wednesday around 10:15 a.m., the Tarrytown Police Department received an emergency call from a resident reporting that an unidentified woman jumped into the Hudson River in the area of the River Walk. Tarrytown Police, Tarrytown Ambulance and Tarrytown Fire Department units were immediately dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found the unidentified woman who was approximately 20 feet off the shoreline bulkhead and struggling in the water.

Utilizing a water rescue disk officers were able to pull the unidentified female closer to the shoreline bulkhead. Tarrytown Police Officers and Tarrytown Fire Department members then made multiple attempts to remove the female from the water but were met with extreme difficulty due to the terrain conditions, police say.

Tarrytown Police Sergeants Chris Caoili and Joseph Barosa then entered the water along with Tarrytown Firefighter Scott Weaver, Jr. Working together, they were able to secure the female in a harness. Officers and firefighters onshore were then able to successfully remove the woman from the water, police say.

Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corp then transported the woman to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. The police officers who entered the water were transported to Phelps Hospital for evaluation.

Video of the daring rescue, which can be seen below, was recorded by a police body camera.

Hudson River Rescue 1.13.2021 - Tarrytown from Village of Tarrytown on Vimeo.

