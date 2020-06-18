Happy Birthday, Paul McCartney

Time sure flies. I remember thinking many moons ago that soon Paul McCartney actually was turning 64 just like in the song. The thing is, it didn't seem like all THAT may moons ago. But it was, because today Sir Paul celebrates his 78th birthday. That's right, the cute Beatle from my youth is 78. Almost 80.

The song I picked to celebrate is from my favorite Paul McCartney album. Actually it is one of my all time favorite albums period. I'm talking about the Ram album. I wore out my vinyl copy years ago. But I have it on cd, so I still listen to it. All the time. It is definitely on my list of desert island discs. And today's pick is a really good track from this amazing album. It's one you would hear in the old days, but not so much anymore.

Happy Birthday, Paul. You have provided me and so many others with a great soundtrack to our lives. Hope you have a great day and many more.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: