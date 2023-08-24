Multi-Million Dollar Historic Home to be a New Luxury Spa

An 11-million dollar mansion built for the great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton will be the site of a new luxury spa coming to the Hudson Valley.

From historic Roosevelts and Hamiltons to the more modern Jeters and Dafoes, there's been a host of world-famous names that have called the Hudson Valley home. The sprawling mansion in Rockland County, NY, however, has had a most storied past than most. Check out the astounding photos of the historic estate before the impending spa renovations commence.

Hamilton Mansion Sold in Rockland County, NY

"The iconic estate formerly known as 'Table Rock', was built for the great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton and most recently was the home/convent to St. Mary's Villa Retreat", read a recent announcement from real estate company Rand Commercial. "This property will be the new home to a state of the art spa brought to you by the owners of 'The Ranch in Malibu'".

Plans for Table Rock Mansion

The 52-room structure sits on over 40 acres in Sloatsburg, NY, and looks more like a museum or state building than a private residence. That could explain not only why it was a convent, but why the new buyers have plans to reengineer the space to become a highly-exclusive spa.

About "The Ranch Malibu"

The Ranch Malibu is described as an "award winning luxury, fitness & wellness retreat" which offers "immersive health, weight loss and fitness programs centered around daily hikes, guided exercise and locally sourced plant-based meals". With locations already in in California and Italy, the company also lists locations in Vail, Colorado and the Table Rock mansion in the Hudson Valley as "coming soon" on their website.

Planned Opening Date for The Ranch Hudson Valley

The planned name for the new Rockland County spa is "The Ranch Hudson Valley", though the name is more for brand consistency than the fact that the property actually is a ranch (it is not). With the target opening date of March 2024, prospective customers are encouraged to join a mailing list to learn when reservations will begin to be accepted. Take a look inside this staggering property below.

