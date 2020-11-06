Halloween Leads to COVID-19 Outbreaks at Hudson Valley Schools

Seven more local schools are closed due to COVID-19. One school is reporting eight new cases due to Halloween parties.

On Wednesday, Warick school officials announced Warwick Valley High School is on a 100% remote instructional model through Monday, Nov. 15 following reports of students attending multiple Halloween parties.

"The District received reports directly from high school students about multiple parties held over the Halloween weekend in Warwick and the surrounding area. They shared that some students gathered in large groups, did not wear masks, or practice social-distancing," Warwick Valley Superintendent of Schools David Leach said. "If these reports of parties are accurate, this practice adversely impacts our ability to continue in-person instruction, potentially leads to community spread, and poses a risk to our students, faculty, and staff. Once again, I ask that we observe gathering limits, wear masks, and practice social distancing during any gatherings."

On Thursday, Leach said at least eight students have tested positive for COVID-19 which is believed to be linked to the Halloween parties.

On Thursday, the Wappingers Central School District learned a person within the Wappingers Junior High School Community tested positive for COVID-19. The individual in question has not been in Wappingers Junior High School since Monday and is in isolation, officials say.

As a result, Wappingers Junior High School will move to a fully-remote schedule for Friday.

On Tuesday, Monroe-Woodbury school officials confirmed a Monroe-Woodbury Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. The school is remote-only until Monday.

On Wednesday, Port Jervis school officials moved to a remote-only schedule at Anna S. Kuhl Elementary School and Hamilton Bicentennial Elementary School until Monday after confirmed cases of the virus were found from staff members at both schools.

Also on Wednesday, the Goshen School District confirmed two members of the district tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School and C.J. Hooker Middle School will be closed for in-person learning until at least Monday.

On Thursday, Goshen school officials learned of four new cases, one at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School, C. J. Hooker Middle School. on at Goshen Intermediate School and a fourth positive case at Goshen High School.

All of those schools will remain closed until Monday.