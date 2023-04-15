WOW: Half-Billion Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold In New York State

Check your tickets! Someone in the Empire State just won nearly a half-billion dollars!

A store in New York State just hit the Mega Millions Jackpot!

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Rises Past $600 Million Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Mega Millions excitement was growing across the nation this week after no one hit won Tuesday's jackpot. That meant Friday's drawing would be worth an estimated $476 million.

"That’s by far the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered during the month of April since the game began in 2002. And if won at that level, it would be the 13th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history," Mega Millions wrote in a press release after Tuesday's drawing.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Massachusetts on January 31, until Friday.

Are You The Lucky Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Holder?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Friday's winning numbers were 23, 27, 41, 48, 51 and the Mega number was 22. A jackpot-winning ticket was sold in New York State, according to lottery officials.

"A single ticket sold in New York matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 23, 27, 41, 48 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 22, to win the estimated prize of $476 million ($253.1 million cash). It’s by far the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the month of April since the game began in 2002, and is the 13th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history," Mega Millions stated.

The Hudson Valley has produced a number of recent lottery winners, including what's been New York State's "luckiest" store, located in Newburgh, New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

But this winning ticket, unfortunately for Hudson Valley residents, wasn't purchased in the Hudson Valley.

Mega Millions Winning Jackpot Ticket Sold In Queens, New York

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State In January

This marks New York State's second Mega Millions winning a jackpot in 2023.

A jackpot-prize-winning ticket for the Jan. 17 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Bronx.

The prize was $20 million. That jackpot was low, for Mega Millions jackpots, because a $1.348 billion jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Maine on Jan. 13.

Friday's jackpot-winning ticket turned out to be the 13th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the first Mega Millions jackpot won in the month of April in 21 years!

Google Google loading...

The unknown winner has one year to claim the prize.

10 Best Scratch-Offs To Buy This Month In New York State Based on odds of winning, here are the best lottery scratch-off games to purchase right now in New York State to score some cash.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State