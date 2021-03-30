Greatest Rock Band of All-Time Tournament Bracket – Round 4

The final four is upon us in the Greatest Rock Band of All-Time tournament bracket. You've helped us to whittle down this list from 32 of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll history down to a truly iconic group of four legendary bands still vying for the title.

In one bracket we have Australia's kings of the undeniable riff, AC/DC. Now entering their sixth decade of delivering rock classics, they have definitely earned their way into the conversation for the best rock 'n' roll band of all-time, and they managed to do it without missing a step between two distinctive frontmen.

But it won't be easy as their competition comes from the biggest metal band in the world, Metallica. The group started off as thrash titans in the '80s and literally brought metal into the mainstream in the '90s! In the modern era, they remain the biggest draw for heavy music when it comes to the concert stage.

The other side of bracket isn't exactly an easy choice either! One one hand you have the legendary Led Zeppelin who ruled the '70s with a string of killer albums featuring the unmatched vocals of Robert Plant, the fiery riffs of Jimmy Page, the power of John Bonham's drumming and full throttle low end of bassist John Paul Jones.

But if there's one band that can match their period of dominance it's Guns N' Roses who absolutely conquered the hard rock world of the late '80s and early '90s. It's hard to imagine a group having more swagger with sidewinding frontman Axl Rose, the two guitar attack of Slash and Izzy Stradlin, dynamic bassist Duff McKagan and the drumming of Steven Adler and later Matt Sorum.

So head below and make your picks for who will advance to the championship round as we seek to crown the Greatest Rock Band of All-Time. Voting ends at 12N ET on Wednesday, March 31.

Vote for the Greatest Rock Band of All-Time