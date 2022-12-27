‘Greatest Detectives In World’ Solve Murder Of Hudson Valley, New York Kid’s Doctor
A New York man accused of killing a Hudson Valley children's doctor and others was found and arrested.
On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 9:40 p.m., members of the NYPD stopped an alleged stolen vehicle. Inside the car was a man wanted by police for homicide and numerous assaults.
New York City Man Wanted For Murder Found
Police accuse 35-year-old Roland Codrington of Manhattan of two fatal stabbings, two non-fatal stabbings and assault with a baseball bat.
He was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, assault and more.
Man Murdered Outside New York City Mini Mart
On Dec. 19, Codrington allegedly killed a 51-year-old man by slashing his neck after they bumped into each other outside of a mini-mart on Ave A near 13th Street. Police don't believe the two men knew each other.
Three days later, on Dec. 23, Codrington and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, were at Teddy's bar in East Harlem, near Codrington's apartment. The pair allegedly walked into the bar with a pit bull and a bat over a dispute from the week before.
Codrington destroyed property at the bar and stabbed two customers with a large knife, police say.
New York City Man Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Doctor
Following the incident at the bar, Codrington went to Marcus Garvey Park to cool off. At the park, Codrington is accused of fatally stabbing 61-year-old Dr. Bruce Henry, a Hudson Valley doctor, just before 2 a.m. on Friday.
A motive is unclear.
Dr. Bruce Henry is a pediatrician who worked in Nyack, Rockland County, New York, NBC reports.
Henry and Codrington did not know each other, police say. It's unclear why Henry was at the park around 2 a.m. Police say Henry "did not deserve what he got."
At a press conference to announce Codrington's arrest, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called NYPD detectives "the greatest detectives in the world."