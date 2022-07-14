Goshen Theme Park Announces Three Nights of Fireworks in July

Due to popular demand, Orange County will see several more fireworks shows this month.

The Fourth of July celebration will continue throughout the rest of the month thanks to an announcement made by LEGOLAND New York. The theme park has decided to offer more fireworks to parkgoers throughout the summer after an outpouring of positive feedback to its first-ever Red, White and Boom fireworks show.

The first-of-its-kind celebration invited ticket holders to a special celebration on July 4 where the park remained open later than usual. Live music and special events were held throughout LEGOLAND and the evening ended with a unique fireworks experience. Guests were even given special glasses that made the overhead explosions look like LEGO bricks.

According to a LEGOLAND New York representative, the park has scheduled three additional "Fireworks Spectacular" events on July 16th, July 23rd and July 30th. Much like the theme park's Fourth of July Celebration, these events will start with live music and activities on Pirates Field at 6pm.

Rides will remain open until the fireworks kick off at 9pm, which means ticket holders will receive extended access to the park's most popular attractions during these special event days. And yes, all attendees will receive those special glasses that transform the fireworks into LEGO bricks.

Season ticket holders must book reservations for these dates in advance on the park's website.

For those not attending LEGOLAND, there will be several other fireworks celebrations in Orange County this month, including Freedom Fest at Thomas Bull Memorial Park on July 29 and the Dogwood Acres Family Festival the weekends of July 16 and 17 and July 23 and 24.

