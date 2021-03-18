GoFundMe Started for Family of Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurateur

There’s been a sort of sadness around Dutchess County for the past couple of weeks. You can feel it. Ever since the sudden passing of beloved restaurateur Chay Ortiz, founder of the popular Mole Mole restaurants in and around Poughkeepsie.

The great thing about Mole Mole goes beyond the delicious food. When you go to one of their restaurants you feel totally comfortable, and you’re welcomed like you are family. Nobody is more fussy than I am when it comes to eating, but I always know that I can go into Mole Mole, order a chicken tortilla soup, and then ask for no cilantro and no sour cream. Not too hot, please. And cheese on the side, please. I’m a bit of a pain in the butt, but they never make me feel like one. That’s the kind of thing that makes everybody love Mole Mole. That and the delicious food.

Now that very family that always makes us feel like family needs our help. A GoFundMe has been started for the Ortiz family. There are many expenses that need to be covered, including help with funeral costs. It’s hard enough to have to deal with the death of a loved one, especially when it happens so suddenly, but mounting expenses make it that much harder.

If you’re one of those people who have enjoyed a meal at one of the Mole Mole restaurants here in the Hudson Valley, please help spread the word to help the Ortiz family. And if you happen to be in a position to help, please consider a donation to the GoFundMe.

