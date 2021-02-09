Godzilla Punches Back In New ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Trailer

Warner Bros. has released the newest trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong. The preview clip shares a lot in common with previous ones, with one key difference. In this version, we see Godzilla throwing a punch back at King Kong.

The trailer was released with the intention of appealing to Japanese audiences (there are subtitles that accompany the English dialogue). So it makes sense that Godzilla, who originated from a series of Japanese films, should get a chance to fight back. In earlier versions of the trailer, the American-created King Kong is seen doing some hefty damage to the enormous sea monster. Now, their battle is more equally matched.

Check out the full preview below:

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse. The movie will focus on Kong and his protectors as they embark on a journey to find his true home. Along the way, they cross paths with Godzilla, which leads to an epic clash of the mythical titans.

From the trailer, Kong is painted as the initial hero. Between himself and Godzilla, Kong is more aligned with humanity, even forming a unique bond with a young orphan named Jia. But there’s still no telling who will come out the winner, as both are seemingly capable of taking down one another. Of course, there’s also the chance that we will be introduced to a threat even larger than both monsters, which will lead to the two working together. Anything is possible.

Godzilla vs. Kong will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31.