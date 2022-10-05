‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant

A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant.

A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York.

Rockland County, New York Restaurant Announces Closing Date

"After almost 37 years, our last full day will be New Year's Eve," owners stated in a Facebook post. "The entire Russodivito Family and staff wants to thank each and every one of you for the beautiful memories and friendships that have been created after these 37 wonderful years."

Owner, Marcello Russodivito, was born in the capital city of the Italian region of Molise. He began working in restaurants at just 13 years old. At the age of 14, he traveled to study at the “Hotel Institute of Montecatini Terme” in Tuscany for three years until he graduated, according to the eatery's website.

He then worked around the world in Switzerland, Germany, France, England and Bermuda, where he met his wife, Carolyn. They moved to the United States working at some of the "most famous restaurants in New York and New Jersey."

In 1986, Marcello realized his dream as a chef and opened Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern.

Godfather-Like Offer Closes Suffern, New York Eatery

The owner planned to retire years ago, at age 50. However, the "market crash changed that plan." Another plan was to retire in 2020, but "COVID changed that plan." The new plan to close came after someone made a Godfather-like offer.

"Now, with an offer I can't refuse, like The Godfather, I decided to (retire) and take (the offer).

Marcello did not provide more details about the offer.

Celebration Planned in 2023 In Rockland County

In January 2023, the eatery will spend over two weeks celebrating with live music and a family-style dinner for $19.86. The price is to celebrate the year the restaurant opened in Rockland County.

Marcello is unsure of his future, but he has a passion for helping people visit Italy. He thinks he will either customize trips to Italy or have his own group trips.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 100 Businesses

