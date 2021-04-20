Go Hogwarts over a magical Harry Potter-inspired dining room that's just a few hours from Central New York and totally worth the drive.

Dine under 700 floating candles, next to the Hogwarts Express at Cava Restaurant, a place known for its stunning displays.

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Cava Restaurant is in Southington Connecticut, about three and a half hours from Utica. It first opened in 2008 and has been garnering rave reviews from critics and guests ever since.

The dining space transforms throughout the year. Twinkling lights fill the room for a stunning Christmas display. There are even tributes to the Polar Express and Willie Wonka.

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Polar Express

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Willie Wonka

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Rooftop Patio

Travel to a Mediterranean resort without leaving the country. The rooftop patio's all-white design focuses on nature and features ceiling pergolas, a stone-carved fireplace, crystal chandeliers, and fountains. The retractable roof and side awnings allows you to enjoy a meal without worrying about the weather. And when the sun begins to set, the in-floor heating keeps you warm.

The dining room isn't the only space transformed at Cava. Alice traveled from Wonderland to the outdoor patio. This spring it's Peter Pan who's visit with a Neverland theme.

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Cava is not only known for their stunning dining room displays, the fine dining Italian restaurant is also known for delicious food. From steak, chicken, seafood and pasta, to the raw bar, guests come from miles around to enjoy the atmosphere and the menu.

Credit - Cava Restaurant

Reservations are highly encouraged. Cava Restaurant is at 1615 West Street in Southington Connecticut, 3.5 hours from Utica.

Learn more and check out the menu of this road trip-worthy dining experience at Cavact.com.

