Get a Head Start on the Holidays at an Open Air Craft Fair

Like it or not, the holidays are just around the corner. Halloween is at the end of this month, then Thanksgiving, and before you know it Christmas and Hanukkah will be here. Of course this year is different than past years because of the coronavirus pandemic. If you usually get some of your shopping done at local craft fairs you might be nervous that there won't be any or even if there are, will they be safe to attend? Worry no more. There is a socially distanced open air craft fair coming up later this month.

The Town of Wappinger will be hosting its 4th annual Craft Fair at Wappinger Town Hall on Middlebush Road on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9AM - 3PM. They’ve actually moved the craft fair up a month so that they can hold it outdoors, allowing for social distancing and being in the open air. Masks will be required by all in attendance including staff, vendors and shoppers. There will also be some other special restrictions for this year, such as there will be no trying on of items and they are asking that you handle items as little as possible if at all before purchasing them. Safety first, and that's reassuring.

Come on out to Wappinger Town Hall and support some of your favorite local artists and vendors, and while you're there, safely get a head start on your holiday shopping. If you want more information about the 4th annual Craft Fair at Wappingers Town Hall, check out the event facebook page.