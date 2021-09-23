Geocaching Treasure Hunt Around The Hudson Valley

Want to take the family on an outdoorsy "treasure hunt" around the Hudson Valley? This fall, you can thanks to New York State Parks and Historic Sites.

If you're anything like me than you probably have no idea what Geocaching is. According to National Geographic, geocaching is "a type of global treasure hunt of people looking for caches, or hidden stashes of objects. Seekers use GPS devices to find hidden caches. Caches are the hidden treasure. After registering online, geocachers look for coordinates (the longitude and latitude) of caches."

So, how can you find these geocaching hidden treasures in the Hudson Valley? It's pretty simple. Just download the geocaching app and you'll be on your way. According to the app download page, there are over 1,200 geocaching treasures to be found in Wappingers.

New York State Parks blogger Jessica Andreone, who is an Environmental Educator in the Central Region, reports that New York State Parks staff and volunteers have hidden items like stickers, toy cars and figurines in 56 state parks in the Hudson Valley, Central New York and the Saratoga-Capital Region.

If you find "at least 45 caches (at least 35 in a specific region, and up to 10 in either of the other two regions)" you will receive a geocache challenge geocoin that representing the primary region of your caches.

The New York State Parks blog is a helpful tool in understanding geocaching and has some tips and tricks from professional geocachers.

With all the beautiful trails in and around the Hudson Valley, geocaching is a great way to learn about new places and enjoy the outdoors in the Mid-Hudson region.

Happy hunting!

