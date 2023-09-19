Hudson Valley Fugitive Tricked Into Getting Arrested by Police

A Hudson Valley man who's been wanted by police since July was finally arrested after some genius police officers tricked him into meeting them.

Police say that a burglary took place in the Town of Bethel on July 21. The suspects allegedly broke into a home and stole a safe containing money and valuables. In the course of the investigation, brothers Anthony and Dakota Boyce from Monguap Valley were identified as suspects.

Police arrested Anthony Boyce the next day, but Dakota was able to avoid police. Authorities say the 31-year-old has been hiding from authorities and evading arrest for the past two months.

On Sunday, September 17, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office discovered an online ad from Dakota who was selling merchandise over the internet. An undercover officer posing as a customer contacted the fugitive and offered to make a purchase.

Arrangements were made to meet Dakota at the Forestburgh Firehouse. When Boyce arrived to make the transaction police jumped out of a car and arrested him. According to police, Dakota "was very surprised" when the officers appeared. Sheriff Mike Schiff says the suspect said that he thought that police had given up looking for him.

Unfortunately for Boyce, police were just biding their time until the suspect slipped up, which he did when offering merchandise for sale online. “He thought we gave up looking for him”.

The sheriff congratulated his team for their determination and patience in bringing the fugitive to justice, saying "I am proud of the job they do, day in and day out." Boyce has been charged with felony Burglary and Grand Larceny. He was sent to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

