Foo Fighters Issue Statement on Future Without Taylor Hawkins

Ever since Taylor Hawkins died in late March of 2022 – and was subsequently honored via two colossal tribute concerts last September – fans have been wondering what the future holds for Foo Fighters. Although their 2023 plans haven’t been revealed fully, a recent social media post does offer some heartwarming and humble insights into what’s to come.

Early yesterday afternoon (Dec. 31, 2022), the band shared an in-depth – if cryptic – glimpse into what 2022 meant to them, as well as what devotees can expect in the future. Their post reads:

As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us. Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were—and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night.

Naturally, their update received thousands of positive responses from followers.

For instance, one Twitter user replied: “Best news in a long time. We’ll never forget Taylor and his spirit will always be a big part of whatever is still to come from this epic band!” Similarly, a Facebook fan wrote: “Thank you for sharing this - for when you did and how you did it. If you come back, we’ll come back.” As for Instagram, someone aptly admitted: “I was so scared to read this incase it was a goodbye message. Thank you for choosing to stay with us.”

You can see Foo Fighters' post below. Also, let us know how you feel about the band moving forward in 2023!

Foo Fighters Issue Statement on Future Without Taylor Hawkins